Charles von FulgerCharles von Fulger, aka Karoly Buziassy, died in Kenwood on October 20, 2020. He was born in Budapest, Hungary on September 27, 1932. His parents were Karoly Buziassy and Olga Jansen. Charles was seven when World War II began. He was 12 when it ended, and the communist regime began the occupation of Hungary. He survived years of deprivation but was able to complete a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Szeged. In 1956 he escaped to Austria during the Hungarian uprising. He acted as a translator in a displaced persons camp in Austria and was offered an opportunity to immigrate to Australia, where he worked in a camp, and ultimately received an invitation to pursue his Masters degree in Animal Husbandry at the University of Melbourne. He immigrated to the Unites States in 1963 and received a scholarship to the University of California in Davis. He received a full fellowship at the University of Massachusetts and obtained his PhD in Food science. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Tau Sigma. He pursued a career at three major food companies in the United States and his work produced 26 food related patents. He proudly became a citizen of the U.S.A. on February 17, 1966. Charles retired to Santa Rosa in 1995. He is predeceased by his parents and his wife, Theresa. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth Anne; a sister, Olga Katanics; nephews, Andy (Agnes) and George Katanics; and sisters-in-law, Ethel, Alice and Leslie. Donations may be made to Star of the Valley, Catholic Church, or to Catholic Charities Immigration Support.