Charles W. Brown
Chuck Brown, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on May 20th, 2019 following two strokes. His beloved wife, Sylvia Majoni Brown, was by his side for the two months between strokes and at the end. Chuck is also survived by his brother, Tom Brown, son Gary Brown, daughter-in-law Connie Brown, grandson Gani Brown, daughter Kim Brown, son-in-law Chris Anderson, stepson Mapi Maparara, and niece Gloria Mukuze.
Above all, Chuck was a scientist, obtaining his Phd at UC Berkeley in the 1960s and spending most of his life studying the genetic variations of the salamander, Ensatina. He also taught biology at Santa Rosa Junior College for more than 40 years. His fascination with animals had been with him since childhood. His mother, Helen Brown, told of young Charles coming home with toads and the like in his pockets. Most of us who knew Chuck well can recall time spent 'rolling logs' in the forests with him, looking for Ensatina.
Chuck was also an avid nature photographer. Even in his 80s, he would lug his camera equipment on walks in state and national parks, making the rest of us wait while he set up to take pictures of mountains, fields, forests, flowers, insects, reptiles and, of course, salamanders. He made several trips to Zimbabwe to visit family and take countless photos of the amazing African wildlife. Whoever accompanied him on his field trips was instilled with the gift of respect and awe for the natural world.
Not merely a science geek, Chuck loved to have fun. He had a great sense of humor and expressed it freely. He loved parties and general merriment. Alongside his daughter and many friends, he participated in the Renaissance Faires of California, in full costume, adding to the drollery and antics that ensued there.
As well, Chuck enjoyed playing chess, good movies and all kinds of music, from 'Led Zeppelin to Beethoven' as he used to say but he especially liked Celtic, African and many kinds of New Age. And how could we forget Chuck's love of Japanese cuisine? A plate of good sashimi and a glass of sake was one of his comparatively simpler joys.
A fun, compassionate, intelligent and truly interesting man, Chuck helped many of us in many ways - to love nature, to find careers and independence, to laugh at everything, to question everything, and to enjoy life to its fullest. To say, 'he will be sorely missed' barely describes the huge gap that now looms in our hearts. We will always love you so very much - dear father, husband, grandfather, uncle, friend. You gave us so much.
A Celebration of Life for Chuck will be held at Sylvia's home, August 24th at 2 p.m.
