Charles W. "Chuck" Zeglin
Chuck, a Petaluma resident since 2006 died on July 3, 2020 of cancer at his Petaluma home. He was 67 years of age.
He married his wife, Faith, in 1984 and the couple lived in the LA Valley and Palmdale, while he worked for the LAPD for 30 years. Chuck retired as a Detective 2. He retired in 2005 and the couple moved back to Petaluma in 2006.
Besides his wife, Faith, he is survived by his son Michael (Silvia); his sister, Joyce Sheehan (John) of FL; grandchildren, Marlene and Trevor; his aunts, Bernice Moore of Latrobe, PA, Shirley Mundt of Baker, FL, Carol Adiego and Jane Ljung both of Sacramento, CA and Marilyn Whipley of Baker, FL.
At Chuck's request, there will be no services. The family prefer memorials be made to the Los Angeles Police Memorial Fund at: www.lapmf.org
.