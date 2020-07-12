1/1
Charles W. "Chuck" Zeglin
1953 - 2020
Chuck, a Petaluma resident since 2006 died on July 3, 2020 of cancer at his Petaluma home. He was 67 years of age.
He married his wife, Faith, in 1984 and the couple lived in the LA Valley and Palmdale, while he worked for the LAPD for 30 years. Chuck retired as a Detective 2. He retired in 2005 and the couple moved back to Petaluma in 2006.
Besides his wife, Faith, he is survived by his son Michael (Silvia); his sister, Joyce Sheehan (John) of FL; grandchildren, Marlene and Trevor; his aunts, Bernice Moore of Latrobe, PA, Shirley Mundt of Baker, FL, Carol Adiego and Jane Ljung both of Sacramento, CA and Marilyn Whipley of Baker, FL.
At Chuck's request, there will be no services. The family prefer memorials be made to the Los Angeles Police Memorial Fund at: www.lapmf.org.



Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 9, 2020
Together in heaven!
Found this pic of Chuck and his mom, together again
Lora Goritz
Friend
July 9, 2020
Forever in my heart <br />Love. Joyce
Forever in my heart
Joyce Sheehan
Sister
July 8, 2020
A great person,served his country well on the police force,shared many happy memories
We will miss you
Jane Ljung
Family
July 8, 2020
Very proud of Chuck,,served his country well and a great person.many fond memories
We will miss him
Jane Ljung
Family
July 8, 2020
Chuck and Faith with their sweet pup Marlin.
Chuck was absolutely an amazing man that blessed our lives. We will miss him more than words can express. Our prayers are with his family and his friends.
Jenny & Marcus Alphin
Friend
July 8, 2020
Faith, my prayers and love are with you and your family.
Colleen Redler
Friend
July 8, 2020
I would have loved to meet him, he must have been an awesome person. Lots of love from Australia
Silke Bohleke
Family
July 7, 2020
Chuck - you will be missed. So many fond memories growing up with all the cousins getting together and wreaking havoc. With love.

Denis Ljung
Family
July 7, 2020
Chuck was such a great, caring person and a fun cousin to hang out with. I have so many great memories of things we did together.
Dave Ljung
Family
