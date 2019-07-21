|
Charles William "Bill" Barnes
May 1929 - July 2019
Charles William "Bill" Barnes, 90, Healdsburg California, July 11, 2019.
Bill was born in Lansing Michigan, May 26, 1929 to Mancel Herbert Barnes and Helen Hixon Barnes. His family moved to California in the early 1930s, finally settling in Monte Rio.
Bill served four years in the U.S. Navy before becoming an auto mechanic where his first jobs were working on Model A Fords, graduating to Automatic Transmissions and Electronic Ignitions and eventually opening "Bill Barnes Garage" in Healdsburg.
Bill was a pilot, and his hobbies also included: bowling, hunting, foraging for wild mushrooms, ocean fishing and diving, where Bill fashioned a diving tank out of a fire extinguisher and airplane mask.
Survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Barnes. His children: Michael (Patty) Barnes, Windsor; Kimberley (Luigi) DiGrande, Benicia; Rick (Yvonne) Jelton, Cloverdale; Karen (Mac) Robertson, Crescent City; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death on the same day by five hours, sister, Yvonne Asher, Nevada City. Also preceded in death by his son Darren Barnes.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date.
"Bill Barnes: loving husband and father, pilot, diver, mechanic."
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019