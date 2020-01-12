|
Charlie Hanks
Charlie Hanks, age 71, passed away at home in Santa Rosa on December 7, 2019. He was born in Weed, CA in 1948, a son of Charlie "Burt" and Mary Hanks. He was schooled in Shafter, CA and Santa Rosa. He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines. Charlie served in the Marines for 4 years, including a year in Vietnam. Charlie retired from Optical Coating after 20 years. He worked at Memorial Hospital in his retirement, after earning his LVN at the JC. He is survived by his mother, Mary. He was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Scott and Sean Hanks. Private graveside services were held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020