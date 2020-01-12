Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Hanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Hanks


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie Hanks Notice
Charlie Hanks
Charlie Hanks, age 71, passed away at home in Santa Rosa on December 7, 2019. He was born in Weed, CA in 1948, a son of Charlie "Burt" and Mary Hanks. He was schooled in Shafter, CA and Santa Rosa. He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines. Charlie served in the Marines for 4 years, including a year in Vietnam. Charlie retired from Optical Coating after 20 years. He worked at Memorial Hospital in his retirement, after earning his LVN at the JC. He is survived by his mother, Mary. He was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Scott and Sean Hanks. Private graveside services were held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -