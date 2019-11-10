|
|
Charlotte Dolan
Charlotte Dolan, of Santa Rosa, CA, died on October 31st, 2019 from post surgery complications at age 78. Charlotte is survived by her sons; Mark and Eric Dolan, their wives, Thea and Cindy, and four adoring grandchildren Sara, Emily, Beckett, and Gwyneth. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sara and loving husband Norman.
Charlotte grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine with her family of four siblings. In 1963, she changed coasts for adventure and within a year married a charming, young man named Norman Dolan. In 1970, they settled down in Santa Rosa, CA. She often expressed that her greatest joy was raising her three children. Post retirement, she became active in Schools Of Hope, West County senior support services, book clubs, and growing her circle of friends. Charlotte will be remembered for her ability to listen, often over a warm pot of soup, a glass of good wine, or a tin of cookies.
Memorial Service will occur at the Glaser Center in Santa Rosa on November 16th at 11:30 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, 2019