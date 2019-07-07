|
Charlotte M. Brady
Our beautiful Charlotte M. Brady, formerly of Santa Rosa, CA, passed away June 19, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas, from complications related to alcoholism. She was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas Sept 15, 1966, and lived in Texas, Virginia, Oklahoma and Germany. She moved to California from Germany with her family in July 1978, and attended school at San Jose Middle School in Novato, graduating from Novato High School. She had moved to Kansas in August 2017, to begin a new life. She was always known for her big smile, her sarcastic sense of humor, and her compassion for the downtrodden. Though she struggled with her own addiction, she was always there to help those who also struggled, with a kind word or a shoulder to cry on. She is preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Brown, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Doris Laul, of Petaluma, her father Charles L. Brown Sr (ret MSGT. USA), of Washington, Kansas, and many cousins, aunts and uncles, from Hawaii to the East Coast. While her passing has left such a hole in our hearts, we know she is now at peace, and will forever be young and beautiful.
No memorial is planned by the family at this time.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019