Charmaine Marie
(Waldemar) Thiessen
On July 27th, 2019, Charmaine slipped from the arms of her soulmate to the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Born November 22nd, 1956, in Petaluma CA, she grew up and attended school there until her graduation in 1975. Charmaine attended SRJC and shortly thereafter became an OR Surgical Tech and later an Orthopedic Surgical Assistant, a vocation she loved and followed her entire 40-year career.
Charmaine could make anything fun, her outsized sense of humor brought great joy to those who loved her. She loved adventure, riding into an Alaskan bush strip atop a load of lumber on one occasion, camping, hiking, and even learned to drive a large semi-truck. Her life was centered around her job, husband, dogs and decorating her home which she helped remodel.
Her 33-year marriage was filled with reciprocated love, laughter, and the compassionate care she gave patients, especially frightened seniors who she encountered in surgery. She would often reassure them while singing "You are my Sunshine".
She was preceded in death by her family, Larry, Ann, and Cathleen Waldemar, and survived by her husband Jim, three children, 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no memorial service but her ashes will be committed to the ocean at Bodega Head (Hole in the Head parking lot, across from Doran Park) Saturday November 23rd at 2 p.m.; you are welcome to come wish her Godspeed on her journey.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army may be made.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019