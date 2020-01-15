|
|
Chemasi Gabriel
Chemasi Gabriel was born on September 12, 1977 in Santa Rosa, California and went home on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Evelyn Gabriel and ZiaMara Rivera both of Santa Rosa; his siblings Debi Steele of Fresno, Lynn Steele of Santa Rosa, Karmyn James of Windsor and Patrick James of Nevada as well as numerous nieces and nephews, who were his heart, cousins who were like siblings and many, many, many friends.
Chemasi had a love for music from a very young age that grew into a business that he started with his best friend Brooks called Gorillaz 'N Suspendaz. He was an investor for many local musical groups all the way to Los Angeles. Chemasi was very proud of his accomplishments within Gorillaz n Suspendaz.
He Loved professional wrestling from a very young age and became an encyclopedia for anything wrestling. LOL
He was so young to go, but he touched so many lives that his memory will live on and never be forgotten. As chem would quote his long time Idol, Rick Flare,
"I'm going to walk down the aisle stylin' and profilein'! Woooooooooooo!"
Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4:00PM, with visitation beginning at 3:00PM. Final Cemetery committal services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Noon at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020