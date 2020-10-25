1/1
Cheryl Lynn Alkire
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Lynn Alkire
September 15, 1964 - October 17, 2020
Cheryl Lynn Alkire passed away in Santa Rosa on October 17, 2020 after a long illness. Loving mother of Jordan Webb; beloved daughter of Bill and Arlene Alkire; adored sister of Robert (Timber) Alkire and John (Jennifer) Alkire; dear aunt of AnnieLaurie, Steven, Jeremy, Matthew and Katie Alkire; special niece of Rich and RaeAnn Williams, Gary and Elizabeth Alkire and Merrilyn Alkire. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins. Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Alkire. Born in Santa Rosa, Cheryl was a graduate of Piner High School and was proud to hold the Discus throwing record for many years. She was athletic and in her early years enjoyed playing Softball. Cheryl worked as a medical biller for many years and greatly enjoyed camping with her family. Cheryl was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
The family will hold private services. Memorial donations may be made to your own favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved