Cheryl Lynn AlkireSeptember 15, 1964 - October 17, 2020Cheryl Lynn Alkire passed away in Santa Rosa on October 17, 2020 after a long illness. Loving mother of Jordan Webb; beloved daughter of Bill and Arlene Alkire; adored sister of Robert (Timber) Alkire and John (Jennifer) Alkire; dear aunt of AnnieLaurie, Steven, Jeremy, Matthew and Katie Alkire; special niece of Rich and RaeAnn Williams, Gary and Elizabeth Alkire and Merrilyn Alkire. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins. Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Alkire. Born in Santa Rosa, Cheryl was a graduate of Piner High School and was proud to hold the Discus throwing record for many years. She was athletic and in her early years enjoyed playing Softball. Cheryl worked as a medical biller for many years and greatly enjoyed camping with her family. Cheryl was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.The family will hold private services. Memorial donations may be made to your own favorite charity.