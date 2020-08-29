1/1
Cheryl Mays
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Mays
September 3, 1943 - August 26, 2020
With great sadness and disbelief, at age 76, our beloved mother made her journey to heaven. Cheryl was proceeded in death by her father and mother Joseph and Lillian Hayes.
Our mother was born in 1943 in San Francisco and graduated from St. Pauls in 1962.
She leaves behind her son Jimmy Hayes, and loving daughter Catie Colao. She was the beloved Nana to her three grandchildren Joseph Hayes-Hunter, Lily'Ann Hunter, Jimmie Hayes, and the apple of her eye, her great granddaughter Charli Rose Gregory. She was big sister to Kathleen Floyd, and brother Thomas Hayes, and loving aunt to Ryan Floyd, Shannon Floyd, Courtney Lovell, and Traci Price. She also leaves behind her extended Hayes and Mays family, and many loving friends and colleagues.
Graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, Sebastopol CA on September 1st at 11:00am. Further details can be found on her Facebook page www.facebook.com/Cheryl.mays.10
(Covid-19 requirements enforced)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved