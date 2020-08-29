Cheryl Mays
September 3, 1943 - August 26, 2020
With great sadness and disbelief, at age 76, our beloved mother made her journey to heaven. Cheryl was proceeded in death by her father and mother Joseph and Lillian Hayes.
Our mother was born in 1943 in San Francisco and graduated from St. Pauls in 1962.
She leaves behind her son Jimmy Hayes, and loving daughter Catie Colao. She was the beloved Nana to her three grandchildren Joseph Hayes-Hunter, Lily'Ann Hunter, Jimmie Hayes, and the apple of her eye, her great granddaughter Charli Rose Gregory. She was big sister to Kathleen Floyd, and brother Thomas Hayes, and loving aunt to Ryan Floyd, Shannon Floyd, Courtney Lovell, and Traci Price. She also leaves behind her extended Hayes and Mays family, and many loving friends and colleagues.
Graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, Sebastopol CA on September 1st at 11:00am. Further details can be found on her Facebook page www.facebook.com/Cheryl.mays.10
(Covid-19 requirements enforced)