Christine Elizabeth Pedroncelli
1928 - 2020
Christine Elizabeth Pedroncelli died September 15, 2020 at the age of 92 at Ridge Ranch in Geyserville, California due to age related causes.
Christine was born to Dorthea (nee Horton) and Floyd Bishop Bothwell in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 7, 1928. She lost her older brother and only sibling, Glen Bothwell, in the Korean War in 1951. Christine graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1949. She parented three children with her first husband, Joseph Gerald (Gerry) Morehouse in Oakland, California until his death in January, 1962.
She and her children moved to Geyserville, California in 1966 when she married John Anthony Pedroncelli. Christine was active in promoting the wine industry until John's death in January, 2015. Christine was also a dedicated community volunteer serving on a variety of committees and boards including: The Sonoma County Grand Jury, the Board of Santa Rosa Community College, the Board of Sonoma County Volunteer Center, the Board of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Hospital Board of Trustees.
Christine is survived by her children: Connie Morehouse of Eugene, Oregon; Richard Morehouse of Geyserville, California; and Maureen Davison of Geyserville, California; as well as her five grandchildren: Roseann Proctor, Lauren and Christopher Morehouse, Ian and Elea Davison.
Her remains will be interred alongside her husband, John Pedroncelli, in the Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyserville, California.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 26, 2020.
