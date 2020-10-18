Christine Gladys Bethards

Christine Gladys Bethards was defined by the unconditional love she had for her family and friends. Ever ready with a hug, she was a source of compassion, advice, love, help, encouragement, kindness and sympathy for her family and friends in their times of need and celebratory joy in their successes. Her quick wit and occasional gaffes with clichés led to many moments of laughter and stories that were retold over the years to new laughter, which she heartily joined. She loved to garden, as was evident by the beautiful gardens overflowing with flowers wherever she lived.

She was born in 1938 and spent her childhood years in Skaneateles, New York. Her parents and five siblings moved to Arizona when she was 13 due to her mother's health. She was married to Dale Whitlock from 1954 to 1984 and married Christopher Bethards in 1989. She worked as a realtor for more than 20 years, starting in Brawley, CA and continuing after moving to Sonoma County in 1991. As a member of the Healdsburg Community Church she was part of the "Circle 2" group and visited housebound church members for many years. She was under the tender care of her husband Chris for the last year of her life, which ended peacefully in her sleep on October 11, 2020.

Christine's role as a mother and later grandmother were the most important in her life, starting with helping to raise her younger siblings after the loss of her mother when she was 14. Through her actions she taught those around her how to love and cherish one another. She felt that siblings were built-in best friends, and she maintained close ties to her siblings through her life and encouraged her children and grandchildren to be close as well. Living in Sonoma County allowed her to be an integral part of the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, providing daycare for many of them.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Bethards, daughters Dalene Whitlock (Jerry Jaromin), Cheryl Whitlock-Hoffman, Laura Manges, son Dan Whitlock (Christine Naber), ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.

A service celebrating her life will be held on October 20 at 10 a.m. at the Healdsburg Community Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to her church or the Redwood Empire Food Bank.



