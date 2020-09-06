Christine Lonacker

April 1934 - April 2020

Christine Lonacker quietly passed away on April 4 2020, at age 85.

Born in the midst of the Great Depression, at age ten, her family moved from Texas to California in 1943 for her father's work at the shipyard in San Francisco. Her family traveled by train with military troops. She witnessed the troops caring for mothers and their infants, like her baby brother. This experience imprinted in her heart and life along with the respect for the military service. Her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and her father either served in the armed forces or were essential workers. Hence, her home had many images of Rosie the Riveter and American flags which reflected her patriotic essence.

She met her husband, John, in San Francisco at Mission High School. They married in 1953 and had two children, John and Patricia. They lived in San Francisco, Lake Berryessa, finally settling in Petaluma in 1965. Once settled, she worked as a waitress at Beasley's and the Old Adobe Room restaurants, then trained to become a bus driver for the Petaluma School District.

She retired from the district as a bus driver, yard duty assistant, and ESL assistant. The kids at Petaluma Jr. High School quickly gave her the nickname "Shorty"...she stood only 4' 11". Though deemed too strict at times, they respected her and always knew she meant what she said. She drove school district kids to and from school, to away games and field trips, always volunteering to bus her grandson, John. Then later would privately take her grandson with a selected friend to one of his favorite field trip adventures.

Wherever she worked or played she acquired longtime friendships. She was very active in life traveling with family and friends; avid movie-goer; walking/hiking; years of aerobic classes; golfing; dancing, especially if her son was playing. She and her daughter loved sharing many of her activities together throughout her lifetime. Eventually, her community friendships earned her the nickname of "Momma Rock". A creative soul, who didn't consider herself an artist, she was a skilled maker of quilts, cross stitching, and needlepoint, creating beautiful keepsakes for friends and family up until dementia stole her abilities.

Our family is immensely grateful to everyone who supported her through her journey with dementia; Sequoia Senior Solutions and their incredible staff; Sharon Burton, private caregivers; neighbors Connie, Chris, Colin to name a few; Tweeten Elder Care; Silver Star Care Facility; community friends; the Bus Barn girls Sharon G, Evie, Christy, and other incredible friends from the Petaluma School District; Judy P her hairstylist; Andrea her aerobic teacher; both Petaluma and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice. Your love for our Mother will never be forgotten. The support that was given during a very arduous time kept her laughing, feeling accepted within her illness, and extremely loved.

Predeceased by her parents Heraclio and Maria Caballero, husband John, brother Heraclio Caballero, Jr. Survived by sister Betty, brother Juan, children John and Patricia, grandson John J, great-grandson Simon, and a vast list of beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to local Sonoma County Alzheimer, Veteran's, and Hospice Organizations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store