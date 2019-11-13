|
Christine Marion Nelson
Christine Marion Nelson passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on October 26, 2019. She fought a valiant battle against squamous cell carcinoma. She was born on February 11, 1942 in Los Angeles to Vincent and Carol Nelson. Chrissy was the second of six Nelson siblings. Growing up Chrissy was active with her horse, Patches and loved her numerous pets. She loved water and snow skiing, sports, hiking and practical jokes. Throughout her life. she remained active outdoors and always found the humor in life. She graduated from Mayfield Senior School and San Jose State. In 1965, Chrissy married John Emery. They had a daughter, Tracey Louise. In 1974, she and Tracey moved with Walter Shubeck, her second husband, to Monte Rio and later that year their son David Vincent was born. She sold Real Estate in Sonoma County for forty-one years. Her passion to help families find the perfect home never faded even in her final days. Chrissy loved her volunteer work and the friends she made along the way. In 1999, she became KiKi to Kuxan and loved being a "bad-ass" grandma. They had a special connection in their love for the arts and outdoors. Chrissy met her true love, Peter "Pidge" Hackett and for the past six years, they had wonderful adventures. She loved his family as her own. She only wished they had met thirty years earlier. Chrissy never let circumstance determine her life. She will be remembered for being resilient, unconditional in love, forgiving, stubborn, generous, a fabulous hostess and lover of gardening. She will be deeply missed. We all have something that we learned from her that will live on through everyone she touched.
She is survived by her daughter Tracey, son-in-law Mark, life partner Pidge, grandson Kuxan, daughter-in- law Samantha, sisters Patricia (Ted) and Barbara (Ken), brothers Vincent (Cynthia) and Thomas. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. There were many friends whom she considered family. She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother Paul.
Join her family in a celebration of "one hell of a life" on Wednesday, November 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. RSVP at http://evite.me/wpUys2YrAs
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chrissy's name to the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity or Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. Donations may be made at her life celebration.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019