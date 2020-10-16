Christine W Bennett
February 8, 1937 - October 3, 2020
Passed away quietly at the age of 83 on October 3, 2020 with her husband at her side after a brief illness related to heart failure. Born on February 8, 1937, she was the eldest child of Nicolas and Harriet Wisser. She is survived by her spouse of 62 years Robert (Bob) Bennett, three children, sons Scott, and Steve, and daughter Lynne Klatt. Survived also by two grandchildren, Ryan Lomu and Jason Klatt, and one great-grandson, Warren Lomu. she is also survived by her siblings, Nicolas Wisser, Constance Wisser Aichele and George Wisser. Christine (Cris) was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and grew up in Scarsdale, New York. She graduated from Green Mountain College in Vermont in 1957. She met Bob Bennett while in college, they married and immediately moved to the Bay Area where they started their family. While raising three children, Christine worked for Measurex Corporation in Cupertino for many years and later designed and edited Engineering Manuals for Chevron Corporation. They lived throughout the Bay Area and at retirement she and Bob moved to Healdsburg where they planted a vineyard, sold wine grapes and made wine. She worked with Bob in the vineyard until 2017. Cris was creative with computers and edited the Wine Press newsletter for the Sonoma County Wine Library and the Aloha News newsletter for the Dole Retirees Association. She helped Bob organize and run GENCO (Garage Enologists of North County), a home-winemakers' club, and conduct fund raising wine tours for the Wine Library Associates. She printed tickets for various events and enjoyed designing her Christmas Letter and calendar every year. She read incessantly, enjoyed needlepoint, embroidery, solving crosswords and playing bridge. She and Bob had a love for travel and they traveled throughout the country, toured Japan, and several visits throughout Europe. She also joined Bob on frequent SIR (Sons in Retirement) excursions. Donations in Christine's name may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
.
At her request, no services will be held, but you are welcome to join the family at a celebration of her life on a future date and place to be designated.