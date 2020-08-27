1/1
Christopher Henry Brockway
1963 - 2020
Christopher Henry Brockway, known as Christo to friends and family, of Forestville CA passed away peacefully Friday evening, August 21, 2020, at the age of 57.
Christo was born on April 14, 1963 in Erie, Pennsylvania to his parents Merle Harrison and Roberta (McInvale) Brockway, the sixth of eight children. He was gifted and intelligent, graduating with a BA and Masters degrees. Christo was a successful Stroke Program Clinical Quality Manager for St. Joseph Health System, working tirelessly to treat and educate patients and peers while caring deeply for all.
Christo met his life partner, Bradley Rosenberger, in 1996 and the two shared a beautiful life enjoying friends, family, wine, travel, and their precious pets. In addition to his partner Brad, Christo is survived by his siblings, Lois Bynong, Jean Ireland, Roberta "Bobby" (Otis) Bryant, Eddy Brockway, Patrick Brockway, and Michael Brockway. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, Dorothy, Jean, Tina, Jamie, Stephen, Amanda, Jennifer, Victoria, Brad, Clinton, Sara, Marc, Alyssa and Devon; and even more great and great-great nieces and nephews, Brad's family, and many wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James "Jimmy" Brockway, and his precious dogs Kinsey and Lena.
Brad would like to thank Sutter Hospice for the excellent support they provided to both Christo and Brad the final week of Christo's life. Due to Covid 19 and the area's wildfires, there will be no services. Memorials may be directed in Christo's honor to Sutter Hospice, 110 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95401.



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
