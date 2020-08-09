Christopher James Hyland

April 25, 1950 - July 27, 2020

It's hard to imagine that this happy, kind, and loving man is no longer with us. Chris Hyland, 70, passed away due to complications of COVID on July 27, 2020. Chris was born in Oakland, California to the parents of Jean and Kiernan Hyland. The family moved to Santa Rosa in the mid-1950s. Chris was a star basketball player in high school and in the first graduating class of Cardinal Newman in 1968. He then went on to Sacramento State College where he studied English literature. He lived in both Santa Cruz and Saratoga for several years while working for the U.S. Postal Service. In 1996, Chris and Bev began dating and Chris returned to Sonoma County. They were married in Maui, Hawaii in 2000.

Chris was a poet and a romanticist. He wrote volumes of poetry and loved the works of Dylan Thomas, Percy Shelley, and William Butler Yeats, to name a few. Music and dancing were a passion, and he had an extensive collection of music from all genres. He was always the life of the party in the company of family and friends. Another passion that Chris and Bev were able to share was the love of travel to new and exotic places. Always eager to give a bear hug, offer compliments and words of encouragement, he had a bigger-than-life presence and yet had a very gentle, loving quality.

Chris is survived by his wife, Bev Hedberg-Hyland; brother John Hyland (Elaine Hyland); sister Mary Anderson (John Anderson); sister-in-law Josette Hyland (Bob Hyland); his nieces Katie Anderson and Michelle Hyland; his nephews Johnny Anderson, Ryan Anderson and Kiernan Hyland; and his step-daughters Shannon Morman and Erin O'Connor. He was predeceased by his parents, Kiernan and Jean Hyland, as well as his brothers Bob Hyland and Richard Hyland.

As long as we live, Chris will live, for he is now a part of us, as we remember him forever in our hearts!

Due to COVID, we would like to have family and friends join us in a celebration of Chris' life at a later date.



