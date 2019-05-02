Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Christopher Allen
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Christopher L. Allen
Passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 34 years. Devoted husband of Shelby Allen. Adored father of Vannessa Allen. Beloved son of Maureen Allen (Jerry Weaklend) and Tim Allen (Becky). Cherished brother of Jacob Allen (Alicia Webber). Loving uncle of Theodore Allen. Dear son-in-law of Margaret and Larry Ronsheimer.
Chris proudly worked for Seismic Brewing as a maintenance manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed motorcycle riding, target shooting and spending time at the beach. Chris loved to eat! He was a foodie who tried every restaurant in town. Above all, he loved his family. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Private Inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 2 to May 3, 2019
