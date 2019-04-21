Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake Sonoma, Warm Spring Recreation Area Site #2 Poke
Geyserville, CA
Christopher Todd Gipson


June 28, 1959 - March 26, 2019
Chris Gipson died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 26, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon, at the age of 59, after a long battle with cancer.
Chris is survived by his wife Karen and daughters Corinne and Danielle, as well as their spouses Jimmy Black and Chase Addleman, and grandson Cole.
Chris was born on June 28, 1959, in Eureka, CA, to Dale and Jo Gipson. He was the third of four boys, Mike, Joel and Matthew.
He fell in love with construction at a young age and continued on to become a talented and widely respected custom homebuilder, leaving his mark across Pendleton and California. Chris was a passionate outdoorsman who loved hiking, scuba diving, and hunting with his dogs. He loved life, friends and family and was cherished by all who knew him.
The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life at Lake Sonoma, Warm Spring Recreation Area Site #2 Poke, Geyserville, CA across from Fish Hatchery, on Friday May 24, 2019 at 12 noon- 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to and Pheasants Forever in Chris' name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
