Claire Edith D'Urso
Claire Edith D'Urso passed away peacefully on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa at the age of 89 years. She was born October 28, 1929 in Oakland, California to Edith and Reginald Savage. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Salvador D'Urso, and her brothers Keith and Frank Savage. Claire touched many lives with her sincere friendship, love, and compassion. She was well loved and will be missed dearly by her family and by her many friends in the community, particularly at Village Bakery where she worked part-time well into her 80s, Sebastopol Christian Church and the Fuchsia Society (she was a member for over 40 years). Claire had a love for nature and when she wasn't selling fruit and her crafts at the local farmers market, she was painting and drawing the beautiful landscapes of the area. She and her late husband Sal lived in Sebastopol for nearly 50 years and she enjoyed a long career at the Bank of America. Claire was always ready to try new things and had just started learning how to play the piano and when asked to write her own song, she did! Claire is survived by her cat Tomasina, Jon Savage, Ann and Doug Crowley, Joan Savage, Leslie Hayes-Davis, Ruth Hayes-Savage and many more extended family. Claire will be remembered as an amazing woman, a dear aunt, and a selfless friend. She was buried at Pleasant Hills cemetery next to the love of her life Sal and her best friend Kathy Schoephoerster.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Sebastopol Christian Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 21 to June 22, 2019