Claire McGowan
December 20, 1941 - December 29, 2019
Claire Marie McGowan passed away in the early morning hours of December 29, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center. She was born in San Francisco on December 20, 1941 to Claire and William McGowan. After graduating from high school, Claire worked for the IRS while attending San Francisco State where she obtained her teaching credential.
In 1968, Claire moved to Cloverdale to pursue her career as an elementary school teacher where she went on to teach 32 years with the Cloverdale Unified School District. In her retirement, Claire returned to the classroom for an additional 17 years as a reading tutor for the first and second grade students at Jefferson Elementary School. Her teaching career and subsequent volunteer service spanned three generations of Cloverdaleans. Claire thoroughly enjoyed her students, both in the classroom and in the greater Cloverdale community, attending many of their sports events to support their athletic endeavors. She was an avid basketball fan and enjoyed following the Cloverdale Eagles, Arizona Wildcats and Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs.
From the time Claire moved to Cloverdale, she was an active member of the community and enjoyed a wide circle of friends, many with whom she subsequently developed strong life-long relationships. She joined Beta Sigma Phi in 1973 and was an active member until the chapter disbanded in 2016. In more recent years, Claire was a member of the Red Hats, served as a food bank volunteer, and belonged to various informal social groups enjoying fine dining all around Sonoma County. She was a long time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Claire will be remembered by many as a dear and loyal friend, who displayed a brave and optimistic attitude (and even a sense of humor) when faced with the illness that ultimately ended her life. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church on Saturday, February 1st at 10:30 am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CARE Foundation at www.cusdcare.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020