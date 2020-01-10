Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Etter Hudson


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Etter Hudson Notice
Clara Etter Hudson
February 19, 1916 - December 28, 2019
Clara died peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, CA shy of her 104th birthday with her beloved daughters Florence M. Johnson, Diana L. Blank and Betty J. Fix by her side. She also leaves behind her step-daughter Cheryl Ann Rucker Anderson, four grandchildren Bret MacDonald, Theresa MacDonald, Stephen Etter, Christopher Jones and two step grandchildren Nikki McNamara and Stuart Rucker. Great-grandchildren: Ryan and Chad MacDonald, Amanda MacDonald, Steffan Parodi, Daniel and Kate Etter, Rebecca Bishop and two step-great-grandchildren, Conrad McNamara and Olivia McNamara. Great-great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Audrey and Rileigh MacDonald. She was preceded in death by her husbands Wayne Etter and Howard Hudson and by her grandson Lee MacDonald.
She inspired and was admired by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. The family thanks the staff at Clover Senior Care for their loving care.
Memorial services were held at Eggen and Lance Mortuary. She was placed to rest in Santa Rosa Memorial Park Hillcrest mausoleum.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -