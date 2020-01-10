|
Clara Etter Hudson
February 19, 1916 - December 28, 2019
Clara died peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, CA shy of her 104th birthday with her beloved daughters Florence M. Johnson, Diana L. Blank and Betty J. Fix by her side. She also leaves behind her step-daughter Cheryl Ann Rucker Anderson, four grandchildren Bret MacDonald, Theresa MacDonald, Stephen Etter, Christopher Jones and two step grandchildren Nikki McNamara and Stuart Rucker. Great-grandchildren: Ryan and Chad MacDonald, Amanda MacDonald, Steffan Parodi, Daniel and Kate Etter, Rebecca Bishop and two step-great-grandchildren, Conrad McNamara and Olivia McNamara. Great-great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Audrey and Rileigh MacDonald. She was preceded in death by her husbands Wayne Etter and Howard Hudson and by her grandson Lee MacDonald.
She inspired and was admired by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. The family thanks the staff at Clover Senior Care for their loving care.
Memorial services were held at Eggen and Lance Mortuary. She was placed to rest in Santa Rosa Memorial Park Hillcrest mausoleum.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020