Clara "Pearl" Fusco
Clara "Pearl" Fusco passed away on May 13th, 2020 with her son by her side, two months after celebrating her 100th birthday with her family. Born in Omaha, Nebraska to Manuel and Clara Simao in 1920, Pearl migrated to California with her brother Paul and her father in 1929. They laid down roots in the Bay Area where she would live her entire life. She lived in the Bay Area and Sebastopol from 1930 to 1951, when she moved to Santa Rosa with her first husband, Hugo, and their eldest, Loretta. She would go on to work and raise two more children, Mike and Greg, with her first husband, Hugo Guerrazzi, in Santa Rosa. In 1937, Pearl graduated from Analy High School in Sebastopol before going on to Luther Burbank Business College and the Santa Rosa Junior College. Pearl was always very proud of her 40+ year career, which began at the US Naval Shipyard on Mare Island during World War II and ended with the U.S.D.A., Farmers Home Administration, as a District Loan Assistant.
Pearl was a life member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the National Health Federation, and the Sonoma County Dance Guild. She was also a member of the North Bay Italian Cultural Foundation, the Holy Ghost Society, and a dedicated member of St. Eugene's Catholic Parish.
A lover of cooking and gardening, dancing and traveling, Pearl lived her life to the fullest. Her creed, "Try to do one good thing every day," was passed down to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They remember her sharp mind and consistent strength and hope to carry her love for the world with them in their lives each day.
Pearl was predeceased by her parents, her brother Paul, first husband Hugo, and her second husband Carl Fusco. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Daughter Loretta Guerrazzi and grandson, Ryan Packer, Everett, WA; son Mike Guerrazzi and wife, Barbara, Santa Rosa, CA; granddaughter Alisha Ferrone, husband Christian, and great grandchildren Evan and Xander, San Rafael, CA; grandson Anthony Guerrazzi, wife Jennifer, and great grandchildren Giovanni and Joseph, Petaluma, CA; granddaughter Heather Zamani and husband Kevin, Alameda, CA; son Greg Guerrazzi and wife Mary, Glen Ellen, CA; granddaughters Siena Guerrazzi, Oakland, CA, Gemma Guerrazzi, Los Angeles, CA;
stepson Joseph Fusco, San Francisco, CA. Pearl also has many relatives in Fall River, MA.
Pearl will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, P.O. Box 4900, Santa Rosa, CA 95402 or to a charity of your choice.
Clara "Pearl" Fusco passed away on May 13th, 2020 with her son by her side, two months after celebrating her 100th birthday with her family. Born in Omaha, Nebraska to Manuel and Clara Simao in 1920, Pearl migrated to California with her brother Paul and her father in 1929. They laid down roots in the Bay Area where she would live her entire life. She lived in the Bay Area and Sebastopol from 1930 to 1951, when she moved to Santa Rosa with her first husband, Hugo, and their eldest, Loretta. She would go on to work and raise two more children, Mike and Greg, with her first husband, Hugo Guerrazzi, in Santa Rosa. In 1937, Pearl graduated from Analy High School in Sebastopol before going on to Luther Burbank Business College and the Santa Rosa Junior College. Pearl was always very proud of her 40+ year career, which began at the US Naval Shipyard on Mare Island during World War II and ended with the U.S.D.A., Farmers Home Administration, as a District Loan Assistant.
Pearl was a life member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the National Health Federation, and the Sonoma County Dance Guild. She was also a member of the North Bay Italian Cultural Foundation, the Holy Ghost Society, and a dedicated member of St. Eugene's Catholic Parish.
A lover of cooking and gardening, dancing and traveling, Pearl lived her life to the fullest. Her creed, "Try to do one good thing every day," was passed down to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They remember her sharp mind and consistent strength and hope to carry her love for the world with them in their lives each day.
Pearl was predeceased by her parents, her brother Paul, first husband Hugo, and her second husband Carl Fusco. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Daughter Loretta Guerrazzi and grandson, Ryan Packer, Everett, WA; son Mike Guerrazzi and wife, Barbara, Santa Rosa, CA; granddaughter Alisha Ferrone, husband Christian, and great grandchildren Evan and Xander, San Rafael, CA; grandson Anthony Guerrazzi, wife Jennifer, and great grandchildren Giovanni and Joseph, Petaluma, CA; granddaughter Heather Zamani and husband Kevin, Alameda, CA; son Greg Guerrazzi and wife Mary, Glen Ellen, CA; granddaughters Siena Guerrazzi, Oakland, CA, Gemma Guerrazzi, Los Angeles, CA;
stepson Joseph Fusco, San Francisco, CA. Pearl also has many relatives in Fall River, MA.
Pearl will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, P.O. Box 4900, Santa Rosa, CA 95402 or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from May 16 to May 17, 2020.