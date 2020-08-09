Clare Mary Binnendyk

December 12, 1925 - May 21, 2020

Clare Binnendyk was born in San Francisco, CA, on December 12, 1925, to Dr. Harry and Mary Deering and passed away on May 21, 2020, at the age of 94. She grew up in San Francisco, the eldest of six siblings. She pursued her passion for painting in college, graduating with a BA degree in art. As a young woman, she enjoyed travel, often with one of her brothers, and spent a year in New York City. After returning to San Francisco, she met Albert, her husband. They eloped in 1957, then settled in the South Bay Area to raise three children, later moving to Santa Rosa for retirement. Clare was a homemaker and devoted mother. She enjoyed family gatherings and is particularly remembered for her wonderful cooking. She was very sweet, kind and gentle. She was also extremely intelligent, with an inquisitive mind. An avid reader, Clare pursued interests in sociology, psychology, self-improvement, and current events. She never missed an opportunity to vote. She continued to travel throughout her life, with her family and later with elder travel groups. Clare had a strong will, as was demonstrated when she survived breast cancer in her early 60s, refusing to have a mastectomy and insisting instead on a lumpectomy at a time when the treatment was still new. Clare is survived by her three children and two grandchildren.



