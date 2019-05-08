|
Clarice Daphne Webb
Clarice Daphne Webb was born on September 4, 1933, in Sebastopol, California. She entered Heaven's gates on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Clarice was predeceased by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Frank Garner Webb.
Clarice is survived by her daughter Janice Nickels, (Nic), daughter Julie Churchill, (Rich), son William "Bill" Webb, (Debbie), son John Webb and daughter Jill Koll, (Steve), 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Ellynda Duncan and brother, Neil Miller.
Clarice had a rich heritage in the Sebastopol and surrounding area. A Daughter of the California Pioneers, Revolutionary War, Civil War, and Daughter of the Mayflower. She was a believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed watching Charles Stanley every Sunday morning and was devoted to praying every night for her family whom she loved very deeply.
Clarice graduated from Analy High School and began working locally at the ice cream parlor now known as "Screamin' Mimi's." She said she got her first real job because of her smile. She worked in the retail industry for 15 years, but most of all enjoyed staying at home, raising her family of five.
Throughout her life, Clarice enjoyed many family outings, events and games. She loved to camp, play scrabble and pinochle. She was always there to help at the birth of each of her grandchildren. She gave us life and taught us everything she could. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 301 South Main Street in Sebastopol, on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13th, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m at the Mortuary.
Family suggests donations be made to the in her memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 8 to May 12, 2019