Clark G. Allen
Clark Allen, longtime resident and member of the Terra Linda community, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Clark was born in 1937 in the farming community of Page, Nebraska. At the age of ten, he moved with his family to Santa Rosa, California. Clark served four years in the US Coast Guard which included a tour of duty in Alaska.
Clark married Diane Ferrin in 1962 and together they moved to Sacramento where he completed his degree in Accounting at Sacramento State University and their daughter was born. In 1969, the young family moved back to the Bay Area and settled in Terra Linda where Clark began his long career of dedicated service with the State of California. A son arrived in 1970.
In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Clark was a community leader at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, a long-time blood bank donor and tireless volunteer with Marin County Open Space. His passions included reading, walking, biking, and gardening. Clark had a smile and warm greeting for everyone he met.
Clark is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter Mary, son Paul and sisters Deaun Jolliff and Lavon Chorba.
Friends, family and community members are invited to a Memorial Service Sunday, October 20 11:00 a.m. at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 1 Wellbrock Heights, Terra Linda 94903. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a favorite cause.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019