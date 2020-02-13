Home

Conger-Morris Funeral Directors
800 S Front St
Central Point, OR 97502
(541) 664-3361
Interment
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Eagle Point National Cemetery
Oregon , CA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Santa Rosa Veteran's Memorial Hall

Clark H. Summers Jr.


1940 - 2020
Clark H. Summers Jr. Notice
Clark H. Summers, Jr.
November 5, 1940 - January 24, 2020
Clark H. Summers, Jr., attorney and coach, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020, survived by his loving wife of 41+ years, Vicki and children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the Lord our God with all his heart.
He will be interred at the Eagle Point National Cemetery in Oregon with full honors on February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., Celebration of life to follow; and another Celebration of Life will be at the Santa Rosa Veteran's Memorial Hall on March 7 at 1p.m. All are invited to come and share in his life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020
