Claudia Serrano Handley
Claudia Serrano Handley passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2020, at the age of 48, to the great sorrow of her family and friends.
Born in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 20, 1971, Claudia moved to the United States in 1976. She grew up in Santa Rosa, where she attended Montgomery High School. She studied at Santa Rosa Junior College and graduated from Sonoma State University with a B.A. in Art. She worked as an Accounting Specialist at The Press Democrat for 20 years, and in the fall of 2019 moved to a new accounting position at the Sonoma County Library.
Claudia was known for her sweet, loving nature and her wry sense of humor. She was playful and affectionate with her nephews, and a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved to laugh, and we loved to hear her laugh. She cared about others and the state of the world deeply. She was easily annoyed by stupidity, angered by injustice.
Claudia was an avid reader and a lover of art. She instigated and enjoyed many treks to San Francisco with family members to visit the De Young Museum or the Palace of the Legion of Honor or to attend a Giants game. She was a fan.
Claudia is remembered with great love by her husband, Ethan
Handley; her parents, Rosa
Diaz-Serrano and Roberto
Serrano; her sister Brenda Serrano Beal, brother-in-law Harry Beal, and nephew Charlie; her brothers-in-law Mark, Peter, and Miles Handley, sister-in-law Amy
Stewart Handley, and nephew Spencer Handley; her extended family here and in Mexico; and her friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Windsor Senior Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive, Windsor, CA 95492. Donations in Claudia's honor may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020