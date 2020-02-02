|
Clay Joseph Van Artsdalen
Clay Joseph Van Artsdalen, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend passed away at the age of 55 on January 27, 2020, at home in Windsor, CA, surrounded by his family, after a courageous yet quiet battle with cancer. Clay was born in San Luis Obispo, CA. After graduating from Arroyo Grande High School, Clay attended junior college until he was old enough to attend the Police Academy. He was then hired as a Police Officer by the Grover City Police Department. Clay married his high school sweetheart and best friend Lynne Sullivan on November 30, 1985. In 1988, Clay joined the Santa Rosa Police Department. Clay was an instrumental member of SRPD for 28 years. He started the Professional Standards Team and the Shop with a Cop Program. He was the first K-9 officer, a defensive tactics instructor, and Training Sergeant, among other assignments before retiring as a Lieutenant in 2016. He never lost his love for the Central Coast. He and his family spent many happy days in the area enjoying the ocean and the good food (especially Jocko's and Santa Maria BBQ). Clay was well known for his infectious smile, always having a kind word and thinking of others. All who knew Clay were blessed by his friendship.
Clay was the father of two daughters, Victoria, 18, and Lauren, 14. His great love and pride was evident whenever he spoke of his girls.
He is also survived by his parents, Pauline and Cec Ward, brother Thom and wife Denise, brother Rod, and numerous relatives.
Clay was a member of Resurrection Parish, serving on the Parish Council and as a Eucharistic Minister.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 14, 2020, at Resurrection Parish, 303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa at 11:00 am.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020