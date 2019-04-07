|
|
Clyde E. Cummings
Colonel (U. S. Army Retired) Clyde Edward Cummings of Rohnert Park passed away on March 27th, 2019, at the age of 91.
Clyde was born on April 9, 1927 in Eureka, CA to the late Cleveland Cummings and Esther Marie Fagernas. He spent his childhood in Humboldt County except for a brief period of time in Santa Rosa. He enlisted as a Private in the U. S. Army in 1944 at the age of 17 and retired as a Colonel in 1978 after over 34 years of active duty service.
Clyde served in occupied Germany from April to December 1946 working in a displaced persons camp in Landau. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving from November 1950 to September 1951. He worked at the Pentagon from 1965 to 1966. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. His first tour was from 1966-1967 and his second tour was from 1970-1971.
During his length of service he received the following commendations: World War II Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean War Service Medal, Purple Heart (Korea), Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal (Vietnam), Vietnam Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation (Korea), Staff Service Medal 1st Class, Air Service Medal Honorary Class, Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit Award (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Legion of Merit Award (Republic of Vietnam), and the Certificate of Recognition (Cold War). In 2017, he received the Ambassador for Peace Medal from The Republic of Korea for his service during the Korean War.
He attended the University of Omaha where he graduated with Bachelor's Degree in General Education, majoring in Military Science.
In 1956, he married Carol L. Wallace in Tacoma, WA. Their first son, Craig, was born in 1957 and a second son, Carter, was born in 1960. They divorced in 1972.
Clyde moved to Rohnert Park in 1977 where he was known by his neighbors as "the Colonel". He was an avid history buff. He loved to hunt, read, work in his yard, and watch sports on TV.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Cleveland Cummings Jr. on August 14, 1923, and Donald Cleveland Cummings on March 9, 1992.
He is survived by his sons Craig (Carol) Cummings, of Jonesboro, AR, and Carter Cummings, of Rohnert Park, CA, his granddaughters Melissa (Dan) Monarrez of Stevenson Ranch, CA, Sara (Julius) Wong of Long Beach, CA, his grandsons Andrew Cummings of Greensburg, IN and Alex Cummings of Jonesboro AR, and his nephews Clyde, Kevin, Bruce, and Keith Cummings.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods at www.stewardscr.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019