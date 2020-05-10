Clyde W. DuBois

January 3, 1925 - April 23, 2020

Clyde W. DuBois passed away on April 23 after suffering a heart attack. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of Sally J. DuBois and loving father of son Steven and daughter-in-law Hilary DuBois of Cobb, CA, and daughter Linda DuBois of West Sacramento, CA. He was 95.

He was born Clyde Wesley Dipboye on January 3, 1925, in Waldron, AK, to the Rev. Claud C. Dipboye and Anna B. Philpot and reared in Oklahoma. (He changed his anglicized last name to the original French spelling of DuBois as a young adult.)

When he graduated from high school in Stigler, OK, in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy V-12 program and upon completion was assigned to pilot training in the Navy Air Force. When the war ended, he was released to inactive duty and entered Oklahoma State University.

By the time he was 24 years old, he had a pilot's license, a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, and was teaching school. He taught two years in Oklahoma and then migrated to Los Angeles, where he worked as an engineer in research and development with Virtue Brothers Manufacturing Company.

Missing the classroom experience, he eventually returned to teaching and was employed by the South Bay Union High School District in Redondo Beach. He first taught general industrial arts, then electronics and eventually moved into counseling.

It was during this time that he met Sally Jean Gross in a singles group at the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. They married in 1957.

After 14 years with the South Bay district, he was employed by Santa Rosa Junior College as one of the initial four counselors when the counseling department was added to Student Services in 1967. After 19 years as a full-time counselor at SRJC, he retired, but continued as a part-time adjunct for 13 more years.

In all, he worked in public education for 48 years. Also, as a lifelong student, he had credits from 11 colleges and universities.

Influenced by his loving, dedicated Christian parents, his faith was the central focus of his life. He was a charter member and elder of the Evangelical Free Church of Santa Rosa and later a member of First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa. He was also a long-term supporter of a variety of Christian ministries.

He enjoyed leisure activities such as camping, RV travel, photography, crafts and ham radio (K6RQW). Friends often commented that they enjoyed listening to his entertaining stories from the past, which he often peppered with amusing details. He was known by his family as the consummate handyman; if anything broke, rather than replace it, he would always attempt to fix it – usually succeeding. He was proud of the fact that he did an extensive repair and refurbishing of the backyard deck at age 92. Shortly thereafter, his health began to decline.

After living for over 52 years in Santa Rosa, he and Sally moved to an assisted living community in West Sacramento to be near their daughter in December 2019. While there, he enjoyed frequent visits from his children and his granddog Jazsper.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene L. Dipboye.

A memorial service will be scheduled in Santa Rosa when the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the youth short-term mission fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa, 1550 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95404-3508.



