Col. Thomas Philip Kelly, Jr.
October 2, 1936 - February 24, 2020
Santa Rosa attorney Thomas P. Kelly, Jr., 83, died February 24, 2020 after an extended illness. Tom was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Thomas P. Kelly, Sr. and Cecilia E. Kelly (née Rice) and grew up in several Texas cities, eventually graduating from Central Catholic High School in San Antonio. From there he worked his way through college and law school at the University of Texas at Austin as a brakeman on the Southern Pacific Railroad. Tom landed his first civilian job with the SP in San Francisco after duty in Vietnam in the Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps. In San Francisco, Tom met and married a lovely English girl, Joyce Mary Wright.
Upon moving to Santa Rosa, he became a founding member of Anderson, MacDonald, Belden and Kelly and was with that firm for many years before forming his own firm. Throughout his life and even from the hospital bed, Tom maintained a lifelong commitment to putting in extra hours every week to serve his clients. His example was catching: all of his three children, Tom III (Melissa Jones) of Santa Rosa, John (Gianna) of Sonoma, and Heather Trachtenberg of Houston, Texas are all practicing lawyers. Tom is also survived by six brothers and sisters, Dr. Katherine Montgomery of North Adams, Mass.; William, Hugh Rice, Peter, and James Tynan of Houston; and Mary Kelly Pauwels of Austin, Texas, three of whom are also lawyers.
In addition to Joyce and their three children, Tom is survived by seven grandchildren: Arthur Thomas Kelly of Petaluma; Miles, Clara and Ruby Trachtenberg of Houston; Allegra, Sienna and Margaux Kelly of Sonoma; by eleven nieces and nephews in New York, Texas, Minnesota and California, by a large extended family of Irish Americans in Central Texas, and by Irish Catholic cousins overseas in counties Kildare and Down.
After leaving active duty in the Air Force, Tom remained proudly active in the reserves, eventually attaining the rank of full Colonel in the Judge Advocate General's Corps at the time of his retirement.
Tom was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Eugene's Parish where he served as a lector and on the finance committee for decades. He was also a law professor at Empire Law School, past president of the Sonoma County chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, a long-time member and past president of the Empire Breakfast Club, and an enduring advocate for the Eritrean Community in Santa Rosa. Tom was awarded the famed glass hammer when inducted into the Construction Hall of Fame by the North Coast Builders Exchange in 2017.
At the time of his passing, he was the most senior member of the Sonoma County Bar Association and had received 50-year member awards from the State Bar of Texas and the State Bar of California. Tom was a voracious reader: at one point he was said to have read every book on the shelves of the Santa Rosa library dealing with history and diplomacy, and by the time of his death he had read tens of thousands of serious nonfiction books. But he preserved a special place for his family and also formed a special bond with Rufus, the family Brittany Spaniel, and Georgia, a stray orange cat adopted by the family. Tom will be greatly missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to attend Vigil services on Monday, March 9th at 6:00 P.M. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95405, Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Eugene Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, CA 95405 followed by a burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Services at sonomacountychaplains.org.
