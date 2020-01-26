|
Coleen Johnson
Coleen Johnson of Santa Rosa went to Heaven on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born April 7, 1928 in Los Angeles to the late William and Elsie Briscoe. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ken Johnson and her son Bob, survived by sons Steve Johnson, Gary Johnson, Dennis Johnson, Alan (Cindy) Johnson, daughters Bonnie (Larry) Cassidy, Carol (George) Kurty, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her brother Bill Briscoe. Coleen graduated from St. Bernard's, Sacred Heart Academy, Glendale College and San Jose State with a B.A. degree. Santa Rosa has been her home since 1953 where she raised seven children. She was a first grade teacher at Oak Grove Elementary for 24 years. Coleen was a very active member of our community. She was a Cub Scout leader and a Boys Club volunteer. For more than 40 years, she volunteered sharing her loving heart and time with people living in nursing homes. She was a longtime member of St. Eugene's and a member of the Scandinavians. She loved spending time with her family, the ocean, camping, hiking and traveling.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. Burial to follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020