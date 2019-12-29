Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary-Sebastopol - Sebastopol
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-5433
Colombina Albini
Vigil
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY-SEBASTOPOL
301 So. Main St.
Sebastopol, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Bodega, IL
Colombina Albini


1932 - 2019
Colombina Albini Notice
Colombina Albini
Colombina Albini
Born December 7,1932 and passed away at home in Bodega, CA, December 24,2019, beloved wife of Edward Albini. Loving mother of Ed Albini (Rachelle) and Ron Albini (Linda). Cherished grandmother of Courtney Albini, Andriana Albini and Wesley Albini. Sister of Siro Cetta (late Ana), Marietta Canclini (late Cesare), Rosa Broggi (Angelo) and Carla Gestra (Bruno). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her caregiver, Lucy Nawaduadua
Colombina, a well- known member of the Bodega community, was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Parish, St. Teresa's Ladies Guild, Bodega VFD and the Sebastopol ICF. With a warm welcoming smile, she could always be found in the kitchen for fund raisers for the fire department and church. She retired after decades as a cannery worker in the apple processing plants near Sebastopol.
The Vigil Service will be held, Wednesday, January 1,2020 at 4:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY-SEBASTOPOL, 301 So. Main St., Sebastopol. Family and friends are also invited to the Funeral Mass, Thursday, January 2,2020 at 11:00AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Bodega. Entombment will follow at Sebastopol Memorial Lawn. The family prefer memorials be made to the Bodega Volunteer Fire Department or St. Teresa's Restoration Fund.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019
