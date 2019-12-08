|
|
Colonel Louis "Pete" Peterka
Colonel Louis "Pete" Peterka completed his final tour of duty on December 5, 2019. Pete enlisted in the U.S. Marines in July 1942 at the age of 16. Served in the Marines until 1949, with 33 months in the South Pacific Theater, and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. In 1949, Pete transferred to the U.S. Army and in 1950 was assigned to Officer Candidate School at Fort Riley Kansas, and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in January 1951. Pete was assigned to the 82d Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and graduated from Jump School at Fort Benning, Georgia in July 1951. Pete served as a Company Commander in the 47th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, in Germany in 1954 and 1955.
Pete was next assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea as Battalion Executive Officer. In 1957, he was assigned to the Airborne Research and Engineering Command at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, as Project Officer in the HALO (High Altitude – Low Opening) Program. In September 1967, he was then assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Pete was then deployed with the division to Vietnam in October 1967 as the Army Chief of Staff G-4. During the TET Offensive (January – February 1968) the Division was in Bien Hoa, with brigades in Phoc Vinh, Chu Chi and Na Trang. Immediately following TET, the Division was redeployed to I Corps, in the Hue-Phu Bi area. In the Ashau Valley operation, Col Peterka received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with "V" device, and Bronze Star Medal with "V" device. Upon returning to the U.S., Col Peterka was awarded the Legion of Merit, a second Bronze Star Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star for service in RVN (Republic of Viet Nam).
In 1970, Col Peterka deployed to Southeast Asia for a second tour, this time to the Kingdom of Laos, as Senior Airborne Advisor. The Laotian Armies were heavily engaged against the North Vietnamese and Chinese Armies in the Plain of Jars and other areas in Northern Laos.
Colonel Peterka retired from the U.S. Army in 1974 after over 31 years of active service, and settled in Santa Rosa, with his wife, Alice Peterka. After retirement from the military, Pete served as the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Coordinator for seven years and the Sonoma County Director of Emergency Services for ten years, until his retirement from that position in 1987. Pete established an Emergency Management Consulting Firm, which despite efforts to cease work, continued to be active for ten years.
During his 73 years of marriage to Alice, they enjoyed extensive travel throughout the following destinations, Africa, Alaska, American Samoa, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Burma, Canada, Cape Horn, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Eastern Europe, England, France, Germany, Greek Islands, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Japan, Laos, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Nova Scotia, Okinawa, Panama Canal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Saipan, Scotland, Singapore, South America, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tibet, Wales, Western Mediterranean and Western Samoa.
Pete is survived by his wife, Alice M. Peterka, son Gary Louis Peterka, daughter Gailyn McGrath Cossey (husband Mike K. Cossey), grandson, Trevor A. McGrath (wife Alicia M. McGrath), grandson Mike E. Cossey (wife Stephanie Cossey), and great granddaughter, Nora Valkyrie McGrath. Also survived by son David Welborn (wife Kathy Welborn), granddaughter Kristi and five additional great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Eggen & Lance, 1540 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, California, on December 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sonoma County Search and Rescue, P.O Box 1905, Windsor, California 95492.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019