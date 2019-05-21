|
|
Conception (Concha) Villanueva Guzman
Conception (Concha) Villanueva Guzman passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 93, surrounded by family. She is survived by her seven adoring children, Javier Guzman, Zeke Guzman, Blanca Barba, Eladio Guzman Jr., Rosie Chavez, Connie Guzman, Sylvia Evans and their spouses, 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eladio Guzman and daughter Ophelia Guzman. Born in Condembaro, Michoacan, Mexico; Concha migrated to the United States with her husband Eladio in 1958 in search of a brighter future. Not only was she a nurturer, but she was a determined worker and provider for her family. Concha's love and dedication to her family was fierce and unwavering. She was a pillar of strength, an example of true compassion, and a source of light for her loved ones. Concha will be remembered for always welcoming everyone into her home with a warm loving embrace and a delicious home cooked meal. Her favorite pastimes included watching novelas and going to the casino with family and friends. Concha's greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren and their growing families. Devoted mother, grandmother, comadre, and friend; Concha was cherished by all who knew her for her kindness, strong spirit, and the unconditional love she gave to all. She will be dearly missed.
Viewing will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 6:00 p.m.; Rosary at 7:00pm at St. John's Catholic Church in Healdsburg. Funeral Mass to be said Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., reception immediately following at St John's Parish Hall.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 21 to May 23, 2019