|
|
Connie Falck
Connie Falck, 84, of Petaluma, CA passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Windsor Care Center of Petaluma.
Born on March 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Falck and Alice Falck (Fuller).
She was employed as a horticulturist for many years. She loved plants and gardening. She is survived by a sister, Anna Lavrischeff of Concord, CA, a brother, Erick Falck of Kuna, ID, and a brother, Gene Falck of Sharpsburg, MD. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Alexander, and Frederick.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at New Life Christian Fellowship in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 19 to May 23, 2019