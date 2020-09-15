1/1
Connie Fowler
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Fowler
February 3, 1956 - September 4, 2020
Connie Lynn Fowler, 64, passed away September 4 in Santa Rosa, CA, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. In her 43 years as a hair stylist, clients enjoyed her friendly, gentle professionalism and her strong love for all the close friends she nurtured. Connie is most fondly known for her Big Heart! Connie was predeceased by her father, Lester Fowler, survived by her mother Jean McElwain, sister Brenda Fowler-Hart (Michael) and brother Les Fowler, as well as loving companion John K. Martin Sr. Other survivors include an uncle, aunts, a niece, nephew and numerous cousins. Connie adored her little canine prince "Louie." She was dearly loved by many and will be missed by all. Due to coronavirus the family has chosen not to have a public memorial at this time, possibly at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved