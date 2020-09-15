Connie Fowler

February 3, 1956 - September 4, 2020

Connie Lynn Fowler, 64, passed away September 4 in Santa Rosa, CA, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. In her 43 years as a hair stylist, clients enjoyed her friendly, gentle professionalism and her strong love for all the close friends she nurtured. Connie is most fondly known for her Big Heart! Connie was predeceased by her father, Lester Fowler, survived by her mother Jean McElwain, sister Brenda Fowler-Hart (Michael) and brother Les Fowler, as well as loving companion John K. Martin Sr. Other survivors include an uncle, aunts, a niece, nephew and numerous cousins. Connie adored her little canine prince "Louie." She was dearly loved by many and will be missed by all. Due to coronavirus the family has chosen not to have a public memorial at this time, possibly at a later date.



