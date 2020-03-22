|
Connie R. Martin
Connie passed away March 18, 2020 after a long fight with Cancer, at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 29, 1942 to C.J. (Bud) Revard and Marguerite Clothier Revard in Petaluma, CA. Beloved wife of 56 years to Bruce K. Martin; wonderful mother to Bruce K. Martin Jr. (Heather Rose) of Los Altos Hills and Gary D. Martin (Kim) of Cotati; loving grandmother to Jake Martin and Ali Martin; dear sister to Ann Carrasca (Fred) of Oroville and Barbara McGee (Terry) of Woodinville, WA. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Connie attended Cotati and Petaluma schools, Santa Rosa Junior College and graduated from Chico State University. She owned North Bay Horse Shows with her dear friend and partner, Carol Clothier, producing and managing some of the largest equine events in the region. In 1974 she and husband Bruce founded Martin Ranch Supply, which they operated until their retirement in 2006. She was a member of Sonoma-Marin Cattlewomen, American Quarter Horse Association, National Cutting Horse Association, Foxtail Womens Golf Club, Redwood Empire and Vintage Cutting Horse Associations and the Cotati Historical Society.
At her request no services will be held, and her family will have a memorial later this year. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to the or the Cotati Historical Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020