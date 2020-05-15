Connie Williams
Born Constance Lea Calvert in December of 1950 to John and Lois Calvert in Santa Rosa, California. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1969, the same year she married her husband, of 51 years, Don. After her two children graduated from high school she went to work as a preschool teacher; a job she was dedicated to. She loved working with kids. Connie enjoyed camping, the ocean, gardening, Disneyland, horses, chickens, walking with her girlfriends and the annual Girl's Weekend. She was passionately devoted to her family. Above all, her greatest joy was being a loving Nana to her two grandsons. She is survived by her husband Don, son Donald, daughter Dana (Kurt) Plikuhn, grandsons Seth and Cole Plikuhn, brothers Dan (Caroline) and Sam (Jodie), sisters Tina (Don) Frey and Theresa (Brian) Bare.
The family will be having a shindig at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
May 14, 2020
Wonderful wholesome human. No words can describe how much she will be missed by her family and friends. Soar with the Angels sweet girl
Brenda Fisher
Friend
