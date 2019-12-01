Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Constance Poncia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Poncia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Connie" Poncia


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance "Connie" Poncia Notice
Constance "Connie" Poncia
Passed away on November 21, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 94 years. Devoted wife of the late Andrew Poncia. Cherished mother of Katherine Furukawa (Robert) of Petaluma, William Seiler (Dawn) of Tomales, and Margaret Hutten of Petaluma. Adored grandmother of Anthony Arrington, Tom Arrington, Jacqueline Seiler, Kristina Furukawa, and Naomi Hutten. Survived by many great-grandchildren. Loving sister of the late William Soberanes, Margaret Soberanes, Tom Soberanes, and Robert Soberanes. Survived by several nieces and nephews.
Connie was born, reared and educated in Petaluma, graduating from St. Vincent de Paul High School. She lived in Tomales for 30 years before moving back to Petaluma. She enjoyed playing tennis, swimming and reading-especially mystery novels. Above all, Connie loved her family and friends, and they all loved her.
The family thanks Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab for their kind and compassionate care of Connie.
At Connie's request, private family services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -