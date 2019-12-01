|
Constance "Connie" Poncia
Passed away on November 21, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 94 years. Devoted wife of the late Andrew Poncia. Cherished mother of Katherine Furukawa (Robert) of Petaluma, William Seiler (Dawn) of Tomales, and Margaret Hutten of Petaluma. Adored grandmother of Anthony Arrington, Tom Arrington, Jacqueline Seiler, Kristina Furukawa, and Naomi Hutten. Survived by many great-grandchildren. Loving sister of the late William Soberanes, Margaret Soberanes, Tom Soberanes, and Robert Soberanes. Survived by several nieces and nephews.
Connie was born, reared and educated in Petaluma, graduating from St. Vincent de Paul High School. She lived in Tomales for 30 years before moving back to Petaluma. She enjoyed playing tennis, swimming and reading-especially mystery novels. Above all, Connie loved her family and friends, and they all loved her.
The family thanks Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab for their kind and compassionate care of Connie.
At Connie's request, private family services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019