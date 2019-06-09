|
Coralee Barkela
Coralee Barkela, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 17th of May, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her husband Joe and family after a hard fought six-month battle with cancer.
Coralee, affectionately known as "Bubby" to those closest to her, had a love of life and a passion for all life offered.
Born in London, England on June 14, 1939, Coralee came to America at age 20, became a US citizen by 30, and through hard work and persistence led a very vibrant, successful life. Married to her husband Joe for over 43 years, between them they had six children and ten grandchildren and countless want-to-be children.
Having left few stones unturned, Coralee and her husband and companion, Joe, traveled and explored the world, possibly, second only to Edmond Hilary and faithful companion Tinsley Norgay.
In the spirit of a true flamboyant Brit, Coralee parlayed her empire into real estate brokerages, vineyards, commercial and residential properties, and exotic cars. She continued her real estate deals nearly up to the day she departed planet earth, never giving way to her illness.
More than willing to provide help, or if necessary, run your life, Coralee provided life changing advice and assistance to countless friends and family over the years. Many of whom now reside in the area because of her.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Coralee requested no funeral service but in the true spirit of her ability to work around any obstacle or challenge, an 80th "Birthday Life Celebration" will take place on Coralee's actual birthday, June 14.
For additional information please email: Doug Swanson, [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019