Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Shiloh Cemetery District
Windsor, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory DeBari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory Michael DeBari


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory Michael DeBari Notice
Cory Michael DeBari
January 10, 1950 - August 3, 2019
Cory Michael DeBari was born on January 10th 1950 in San Francisco, California to Marino DeBari and Julia Binetti. He passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Rosa, California on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at the age of 69.
Cory is survived by a beloved family; his brother Dominic and sister Toni, son Cory Jr, daughter Jill, his grandsons Angelo, Cole and Lyric. He also leaves behind the Mother of his children, and Grandmother to his grandchildren, Susan DeBari, whom he greatly respected and co-parented and grand parented with cohesively.
It brings his family great comfort that Cory is reunited with his son Dominic, and only fitting that he will be laid to rest beside him.
Cory was a jack of many trades and worked intimately for the past 15 years with the Crozat Family; he was their "Go-To Man". Over the years, he developed a close friendship with Gene Crozat and is now reunited with his good friend.
Cory was loving, loyal, artistic, handy and creative. He played the piano and the dulcimer and was a jack-of-all-trades. Cory's pride and joy was his family, friends and his dogs. He was kind, funny and helpful and will be greatly missed by all those lucky enough to know him and to have been referred to as "kiddo".
A memorial service will be held at the Adobe Creek Funeral Home in Petaluma on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. (Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA 94952)
The burial ceremony will immediately following at Shiloh Cemetery District in Windsor (Shiloh Cemetery District, 7130 Windsor Road, Windsor, CA 95492).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Download Now