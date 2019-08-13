|
|
Cory Michael DeBari
January 10, 1950 - August 3, 2019
Cory Michael DeBari was born on January 10th 1950 in San Francisco, California to Marino DeBari and Julia Binetti. He passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Rosa, California on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at the age of 69.
Cory is survived by a beloved family; his brother Dominic and sister Toni, son Cory Jr, daughter Jill, his grandsons Angelo, Cole and Lyric. He also leaves behind the Mother of his children, and Grandmother to his grandchildren, Susan DeBari, whom he greatly respected and co-parented and grand parented with cohesively.
It brings his family great comfort that Cory is reunited with his son Dominic, and only fitting that he will be laid to rest beside him.
Cory was a jack of many trades and worked intimately for the past 15 years with the Crozat Family; he was their "Go-To Man". Over the years, he developed a close friendship with Gene Crozat and is now reunited with his good friend.
Cory was loving, loyal, artistic, handy and creative. He played the piano and the dulcimer and was a jack-of-all-trades. Cory's pride and joy was his family, friends and his dogs. He was kind, funny and helpful and will be greatly missed by all those lucky enough to know him and to have been referred to as "kiddo".
A memorial service will be held at the Adobe Creek Funeral Home in Petaluma on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. (Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA 94952)
The burial ceremony will immediately following at Shiloh Cemetery District in Windsor (Shiloh Cemetery District, 7130 Windsor Road, Windsor, CA 95492).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019