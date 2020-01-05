|
|
In Loving Memory
Courtney Jade Davis
February 6, 1991—January 5, 2008
"Life is only as bad
as you Make it"
Courtney's First Christmas
Christmas was always a favorite holiday for our daughter, Courtney. We all looked forward to our Christmas Eve gatherings with our family and friends. It was always interesting to see who Santa resembled each year. One year we swear it could have been John E. Johnson (Love you Santa Johnny.)
Sadly, cancer changed these joyful Christmas times. We have a hole in our hearts and our holidays.
This year we were excited to find out about a wonderful organization called, "Love Your Melon". They provide thousands of hats to Children battling cancer and provide immediate support to children and their families during their struggle. They also provide millions of dollars to pediatric cancer research (which is extremely underfunded,)
We were happy to purchase some wonderful gifts from them.
Please check them out at
www.loveyourmelon.com.
On Jan. 5th, we will be having another "corny day" (most people know what that means,)
Also, we will be planting, at the Cloverdale River Park, another Manzanita by the Manzanita already there.
We always love it when Courtney's friends and family join us.
We love and miss you CJD.
Dad and Mom
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020