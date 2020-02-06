|
|
In Loving Memory
Courtney Jade Davis
February 6, 1991—January 5, 2008
Courtney,
Today, you would have reached the magical, middle of the road age of "29".....the age where a lot of us like to say we stay for many years down the road.
Today would have been a perfect day for you. We will be doing what you talked to us about in the hospital...fulfilling your wish of getting out and helping others.
First, we will be contributing base rock to the Cloverdale River Park to fill in the void areas around the park furniture.
We also want to give a Big thank you to Ori at IROC for his 1.5 ton rock donation.
Later on, we are going to connect with approx. twelve cancer patients to provide support with gift baskets. This is all possible due to the wonderful love and support Courtney's Pumpkin Patch receives from our many sponsors and donors...THANK YOU!
We know of course you will be with us in spirit, ..... but we sure wish we could hold you
and hug you tight.
We love you, Dad and Mom
"Life is only as bad
as you make it"
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020