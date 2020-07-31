Craig James Foley

Craig James Foley passed away on June 20, 2020 after a short illness in a Santa Rosa rest home. Craig was a fourth-generation Californian beginning with his paternal great-grandparents who arrived in San Francisco in 1880s from Ireland. He was born in Marin County where he spent most of his life and then later moved to Sonoma County. He followed in his father's foot-steps and became an electrician, working mainly in Marin and Sonoma Counties. He was a member of the IBEW, as was his father. Craig was an avid hunter and fisherman, having learned the love of this hobby from his dad at an early age.

Craig is survived by his only son, Michael Foley, of Santa Rosa, a sister, Jill Archer, of Colorado, a half-brother, Doug Ascher, of Santa Rosa, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn Almeida Foley and his parents James and Pearle Foley. Our family knows that Craig is once more united with his beloved Carolyn and wish him eternal peace. You will be missed but not forgotten little brother.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Craig's life will be announced at a later date.

As long as we live, they too will live;

For they are now a part of us,

As we remember them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store