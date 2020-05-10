Craig K. Welch
Craig K. Welch
Craig K. Welch, loving partner of Wanda Alary, died unexpectedly of a heart attack in their Parkland Farms home in Healdsburg on April 1st, 2020. He leaves behind his two sisters Carol (Dennis) of Madison, Wisconsin, Sally (Doug) of Merryville, Georgia, and his three children, Kevin (Hillary), of Gilbert, Arizona, Shawn (Rosani), of Irvine, CA, and Julia Welch of Santa Rosa, CA. He had six grandchildren.
Born on January 29th, 1948 in West Bend, Wisconsin Craig received his BA from Lawrence University, an MA in English Literature from University of Wisconsin, and a JD from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. Craig practiced law from 1977 – 2020, specializing in bankruptcy and reorganization, and represented both business and consumer clients. Since 1998 his law office has been in Petaluma, CA. Craig was devoted to his work.
Besides golfing with Wanda, Craig enjoyed cooking and fixing anything that was broken. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Published in Press Democrat on May 10, 2020.
