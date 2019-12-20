Home

Craig Thomas Hays

Craig Thomas Hays Notice
Craig Thomas Hays
Craig Thomas Hays, 62, passed peacefully on Tuesday December 10, 2019. He was born in Garden Grove, California and attended Richard Nixon Elementary School in Yorba Linda. When the family joined the Peace Corps, he lived in Kenya from age 13 to 15 where he was fluent in Kiswahili while attending Nairobi International School. In Santa Rosa, he graduated from Montgomery High in the class of 1975. In the U.S. Navy, he tracked submarines from a P-3 Orion aircraft while stationed in the south Pacific. He earned a B.S. in Environmental Studies from Chadwick University. He was a soils technician, a chemist and a quality assurance officer. He was a loving husband to his wife Gulninder, who survives him along with his mother Mary, sister Maria, brother Scott and wife Pa, niece Kathryne and nephew Christopher. Very active in church, Craig enjoyed singing and strived to develop his spirituality. He loved playing cribbage and was an avid tennis fan.
Memorial services to be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019
