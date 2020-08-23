1/2
Craig Williams
1950 - 2020
Craig Williams
October 2, 1950 - July 31, 2020
Craig Jay Williams, age 69, passed away in his home in Windsor, CA on July 31, 2020, after his battle with cancer. Craig is survived by his brother Michael Williams, his sister Jo-el (Candy) Grossi and four nieces and five grand-nephews.
Craig was born in San Francisco, CA to his parents Riley and June Williams. He had three siblings. In 1987 he became the proud father of Ashley Williams who sadly passed away at 14 months due to a heart defect. It was the most devastating time of his life as he loved her dearly.
Craig was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a corpsman for 4.5 years in the US Navy. For his service he earned four Air Medals, A Good Conduct Award, two MUC Awards, one NUC award and one CAR award. Craig's time in the Navy played a very important role in his life. He volunteered his time generously to his local veterans groups. He was also in the Marine Corps League. After his time in the Navy he was a local nurse (LUN) then he became a steam fitter. His greatest joy after retirement was riding his Harley with his buddies all over the US. He loved going to the movies with his brother and sister and loved his little dog George. He was the life of the party at many family dinners and was a great story teller. He will be greatly missed.
Craig wished to be cremated and his ashes spread in the Ocean. Services for Craig will be announced at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
A guy with a great attitude.
His goodbye was always "try to have fun", which we did.
Riding, roadtrips and the USMC were his favorite things, and he never met a hamburger that he didn't like.
A guy with epic stories about helicopters and the Marine Corps in the Vietnam war.
His wry sense of humor kept everyone smiling.
Semper Fi.
Bill Appleby
Served In Military Together
